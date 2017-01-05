GCF: Athlete in You 728×90
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 211: “2016 Was Great … for Adam”

[Explicit language]

Brooklyn’s own Adam Wilson helps Sunny Weathers and Jeremy White kick off another year of shows at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, where the former World Air Sex Champion tells us how well the previous year treated him.

Adam retells what it was like being at ground zero of Hillary Clinton’s defeat on election night and explains why her party is the New York Jets of politics. Also, the guys conduct a 2017 celebrity death fantasy team draft before holding an intrasquad scrimmage of “Fuck, Marry, Kill,” and Adam and Sunny hash out their differences concerning Les Miles’ firing.

Oh, and needless to say, there are copious professional wrestling references.

 

