There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 38: “It Runs In The Family”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled It Runs In The Family enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis and Robert Rau watch the sort of sequel to A Christmas Story — and some important Douglas Family members act with some less important ones — to determine who should be called It Runs In The Family.

Not many holiday movies are blessed with the same title, but we can work with some close associations. While not a true sequel to A Christmas Story, this version kept the same director, narrator, and a few other background actors. But because it was made 10 years later, the family is replaced with recognizable talent like Charles Grodin, Mary Steenburgen, and a couple of Culkins playing the kids. If you’re a fan of the 1983 Christmas classic, it certainly is worth a watch, but the title doesn’t make sense. We are watching the Parkers six months later in the time line. This isn’t a new generation of family members.

The second movie stars Michael Douglas, Kirk Douglas, another Culkin, and some other Douglas family members. Things happen without any discernible plot, then the movie ends. This lack of direction the movie takes awakes something fierce in Robert, leading him on a rant about movies who think they can ignore story structure.

But will the ramblings of a madman be enough to permanently change the title? Listen if you dare.

Also, as an added bonus, you get to hear Herman’s top 10 and bottom 5 movies of 2016. Spoiler: Herman has seen at least 15 movies.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

