Two movies titled Notorious enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis, Joseph “Better Known by Joey” Patton, and Robert Rau watch Cary Grant catch some Nazis — and Notorious B.I.G. be kind of a jerk — to find out who earns the right to be called Notorious.

All TCBOO guests are allowed to pick their fate, and Joey went with two movies none of us have seen. Herman felt he already knew all he needed to know about Christopher “Notorious B.I.G” Wallace. Robert, not so much. The Hitchcock movie has the misfortune of being deemed a classic, and is therefore too old for theaters.

Those betting on which one will get selected will likely go with the biopic, because that’s his name. But the movie didn’t focus on the notorious aspects of Biggie Smalls career. Instead, it just made it a linear story of how anyone can still be a jerk despite being really good at rapping. The Hitchcock movie used its classic status to prevent any of us from tarnishing it with a stupid pun about Nazi spies (“You can not kill what you can Nazi” doesn’t have the same ring).

But will this be enough for either movie to keep their respective titles? Listen if you dare.

