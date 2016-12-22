The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 210: “Cobwebster Parish”

El Rio 728×90 map background
The Godfather of Droll himself, James Brown, of Dorque, makes the trek to El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant from New Orleans to chat with Sunny Weathers and Jeremy White about Jerry Lewis no-selling some douchebag from The Hollywood Reporter for over seven solid minutes.

After a much-appreciated correction from a listener (yes, we have those), Jeremy eventually (and repeatedly) steers the conversation toward the video of an interracial altercation, despite James and Sunny’s determination to talk about Donald Trump. Later, Jeremy tells us the story of a North Louisiana tourism official who inadvertently turned herself into a webcam girl. Our host also wraps up 2016 with Jeremy’s Shitty Joke of the Week of the Year.

Theme music by Bob Prattini

