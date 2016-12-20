“Open-Minded” CCLA Woman Buys Skull Candle at the Ra Shop

Mildred Perkins, a Country Club of Louisiana housewife, was doing some last-minute Christmas shopping this week when she stepped into the Ra Shop, near the LSU campus, without realizing the kinds of products sold there.

“I was horrified,” Perkins later admitted to friends. “I could just imagine someone walking in, recognizing me, and making all sorts of assumptions.”

Perkins said she was lured into the store by its distinctive logo that incorporates the eye symbol for Ra, the deity in ancient Egyptian mythology.

Perkins bought two patchouli incense cones and a skull candle “so that the clerk wouldn’t think I was snooty and closed-minded.”

“I thought it was a darling-looking store from the outside,” she said. “I figured they sold imported artsy-craftsy things.”

Perkins added she had no plans to actually display the candle in her home.

