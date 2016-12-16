El Rio 728×90 map background
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 36: “Butt-Numb-A-Thon 18”

Robert Rau 6 days ago There Can Be Only One

[Explicit language]

TCBOO-Podcast-logoTonight, on a very special episode of “There Can Be Only One,” Herman “Omega Prime” Davis and Robert Rau watch 10 movies and 3 features for 25 hours straight at the 18th Annual Butt-Numb-A-Thon in Austin, TX.

This is the first time Herman has been to Butt-Numb-A-Thon (third for Robert), and Robert was sure that Herman would either come out of this smiling or never wanting to see a movie again.

Here’s a list of the movies shown at this years fest:

Silence
Deluge
Fences
Long Live the King
Kong: Skull Island (2 scenes)
A Cure for Wellness (with introduction by actor Dane DeHaan and Director Gore Verbinski)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (clips)
Brigadoon
“Pimpernel” Smith
The Adventures of Robin Hood
Zachariah
Logan (first 40 minutes followed by Q&A with Director James Mangold)
Hard Boiled

Can you guess which ones Herman and Robert used as sleepy time?  Listen if you dare.

Show credits:

    • Director/Producer: Robert Rau
    • Executive Producer: Jeremy White

About Robert Rau

Robert Rau
Considered a poor man's Pat Sajak, Robert is a mild mannered state employee by day, entertainer by night.

