There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 36: “Butt-Numb-A-Thon 18”

[Explicit language]
Tonight, on a very special episode of “There Can Be Only One,” Herman “Omega Prime” Davis and Robert Rau watch 10 movies and 3 features for 25 hours straight at the 18th Annual Butt-Numb-A-Thon in Austin, TX.
This is the first time Herman has been to Butt-Numb-A-Thon (third for Robert), and Robert was sure that Herman would either come out of this smiling or never wanting to see a movie again.
Here’s a list of the movies shown at this years fest:
Silence
Deluge
Fences
Long Live the King
Kong: Skull Island (2 scenes)
A Cure for Wellness (with introduction by actor Dane DeHaan and Director Gore Verbinski)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (clips)
Brigadoon
“Pimpernel” Smith
The Adventures of Robin Hood
Zachariah
Logan (first 40 minutes followed by Q&A with Director James Mangold)
Hard Boiled
Can you guess which ones Herman and Robert used as sleepy time? Listen if you dare.
Show credits:
- Director/Producer: Robert Rau
- Executive Producer: Jeremy White