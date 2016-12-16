There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 36: “Butt-Numb-A-Thon 18”

[Explicit language]

Tonight, on a very special episode of “There Can Be Only One,” Herman “Omega Prime” Davis and Robert Rau watch 10 movies and 3 features for 25 hours straight at the 18th Annual Butt-Numb-A-Thon in Austin, TX.

This is the first time Herman has been to Butt-Numb-A-Thon (third for Robert), and Robert was sure that Herman would either come out of this smiling or never wanting to see a movie again.

Here’s a list of the movies shown at this years fest:

Silence

Deluge

Fences

Long Live the King

Kong: Skull Island (2 scenes)

A Cure for Wellness (with introduction by actor Dane DeHaan and Director Gore Verbinski)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (clips)

Brigadoon

“Pimpernel” Smith

The Adventures of Robin Hood

Zachariah

Logan (first 40 minutes followed by Q&A with Director James Mangold)

Hard Boiled

Can you guess which ones Herman and Robert used as sleepy time? Listen if you dare.

Do you have an idea or even want to join the “There Can Be Only One” gang at their next viewing party? Email Robert Rau with your movie suggestion, the days you’re free to watch, and how much beer you can bring.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

