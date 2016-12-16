GCF: Athlete in You 728×90
Ballet Splinter Group Offering New, Adult Version of Nutcracker

Tony Swartz 6 days ago Off the Wire

Off the WireA small group of producers for The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou has broken away from the local ballet show and said it is staging its own version.

According to organizers, the alternative show will be based on adult themes and re-titled Bust a Nutcracker All Over the Bayou.

“Somebody needs to shake up all the stodgy old people in this town,” said Julia Kringer, a fourth-year LSU theater student and a member of the splinter group. “Our version of the show will be so hot you’ll need a cigarette when it’s over.”

The updated version will culminate with a calypso-style tribute to 1970s porn icon Marilyn Chambers.

Kringer said Bust a Nutcracker will be similar to the ballet based on the classic tale by E.T.A. Hoffman but will feature techno-trance music and well-endowed dancers performing fully nude. The updated version will culminate with a calypso-style tribute to 1970s porn icon Marilyn Chambers.

Kringer said the group has been negotiating with several area school and church auditoriums but does not have a venue so far.

 

