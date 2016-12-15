El Rio 728×90 map background
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 209: “Harpoontang”

Editorial Staff 1 week ago The Red Shtick Podcast

[Explicit language]

There Can Be Only One’s Robert Rau drops by El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant to help Jeremy White and Sunny Weathers memorialize Alan Thicke, blast conspiracy theorism, and celebrate some breaking news about a person being fired.

Later, there’s specualtion regarding mermaid intercouse and Aquaman’s sexual prowess, as well as discussions about one good movie (Rogue One), several horrible movies, and awesome bourbon.

Theme music by Bob Prattini

