The Advocate to Start Delivering Newspapers in Fortune Cookies

In an effort to get more people interested in the ad-laden versions of its newspapers, The Advocate has partnered with Nabisco to create a three-pound fortune cookie shell to wrap around its printed editions.

“Not everyone is aware we are offering this delivery to nonsubscribers,” Advocate spokeswoman Tina McLuen said. “The new packaging gives people incentive to pick up our newspaper before it starts attracting dogs.”

Each fortune paper will be wrapped in an easy-to-open plastic bag to prevent contamination.

“We want people to feel safe knowing their news, as well as their snacks, can’t be harmed by the elements,” McLuen said.

“Our new packaging will supply our customers with all the great advertisements people have come to expect from The Advocate, as well as the FDA’s recommended daily allowance of sodium.”

Since newsprint is notorious for leaching ink onto virtually anything it touches, McLuen said the paper also will be wrapped in a sealed plastic container inside the giant confection.

“We have also created an Advocate-approved plastic slicer, now available at our gift shop and online,” McLuen mentioned while holding a sample of the cutting device.

The slicer is available in three colors — red, black, and white — and comes with a 90-day warranty, according to McLuen.

“This new cookie can withstand a 10-foot drop, can feed a family of eight, and is delicious,” McLuen added. “Our new packaging will supply our customers with all the great advertisements people have come to expect from The Advocate, as well as the FDA’s recommended daily allowance of sodium.”

Shane Reddle, of Baton Rouge, said, “We’ve tried the new cookie, and man, is it great! You should really try it smothered in (Raising) Cane’s sauce.”

Louisiana’s largest newspaper seems to be a trendsetter with this new treat-based form of incentivising interest in printed material. Plans are already in place for Laffy Taffy fliers from Tanger Outlet in Gonzales and Bazooka Joe’s jury summonses from the 19th Judicial District Court.

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?