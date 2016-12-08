El Rio 728×90 map background
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 208: “Bigfoot Police Sketch”

Editorial Staff 2 weeks ago The Red Shtick Podcast

[Explicit language]

"Look what he's wearing! He's got to be fucked up all the time." – Sunny Weathers
Veteran comedian Mike Honore joins Jeremy White and (drunk) Sunny Weathers at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant to crap all over the latest issue of Dig Baton Rouge, its creepy cover art, and the accompanying story featuring “Baton Rouge’s (allegedly) most eligible bachelors.”

They also discuss Baton Rouge’s own George Robert Coates, aka “The Green Phantasm.” Later, the guys talk about butt plugs and Dirty Santa.

 

Theme music by Bob Prattini

About Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff
A random collection of overqualified, underachieving smartasses.

