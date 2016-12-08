The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 208: “Bigfoot Police Sketch”

[Explicit language]

Veteran comedian Mike Honore joins Jeremy White and (drunk) Sunny Weathers at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant to crap all over the latest issue of Dig Baton Rouge, its creepy cover art, and the accompanying story featuring “Baton Rouge’s (allegedly) most eligible bachelors.”

They also discuss Baton Rouge’s own George Robert Coates, aka “The Green Phantasm.” Later, the guys talk about butt plugs and Dirty Santa.

Theme music by Bob Prattini

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?