Two movies titled (The) Arrival enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis and Robert Rau watch this year’s odds-on favorite for Best Picture — and Charlie Sheen play an alien-busting scientist — to find out who earns the right to be called (The) Arrival.

Ever since the name change from The Story of Your Life, the TCBOO gang has been chomping at the bit to cover these two movies. Here’s a movie destined for tons of awards and money, and the only thing standing in its way is a 1996 movie with the same title. The question is certainly not which film is better (because Charlie Sheen traded his movie star status for television/rehab a long time ago), but was this the right title switch for the Amy Adams movie?

That’s nothing against the 1996 film, because other than being the plot to They Live, it is quite enjoyable for a B-movie. Charlie Sheen made you believe he was a scientist, at least for the first 10 minutes when he wasn’t punching aliens. The one big disadvantage the 1996 movie has is the tone. Short titles are meant for serious movies, and a mysterious species terraforming the Earth with Ricky Vaughn as our only hope doesn’t feel like it wants to be taken seriously.

Nevertheless, will either movie have a legitimate shot at being called (The) Arrival? Listen if you dare.

