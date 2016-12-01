The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 207: “Two Dead Guys”

[Explicit language]
The original trio of Jeremy White, Sunny Weathers, and Dorque host Knick Moore convene at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant after a Thanksgiving week hiatus to have a wholly inappropriate amount of fun talking about a (literal) Guy who allegedly killed and dismembered his parents.
The (nonmurdered) guys also discuss Christmas lighting issues, concealed-carry weirdos, executing pests during their formative years, and looming, unblockable, mass text messages from the president-elect.
Theme music by Bob Prattini