The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 207: “Two Dead Guys”

3 weeks ago

[Explicit language]

The original trio of Jeremy White, Sunny Weathers, and Dorque host Knick Moore convene at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant after a Thanksgiving week hiatus to have a wholly inappropriate amount of fun talking about a (literal) Guy who allegedly killed and dismembered his parents.

The (nonmurdered) guys also discuss Christmas lighting issues, concealed-carry weirdos, executing pests during their formative years, and looming, unblockable, mass text messages from the president-elect.

 

Theme music by Bob Prattini

