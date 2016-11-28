El Rio 728×90 map background
Washington Parish Kicks Off Holiday Season With Annual Christmas Cross Lighting

Manny Schewitz 3 weeks ago Off the Wire

Off the WireBOGALUSA — While shoppers around the nation abandoned their families on Thanksgiving evening in search of deals, a number of Washington Parish residents gathered in a dark field behind a trailer park to kick off the Christmas season.

Excited by the presence of 2016 Republican candidate for U.S. Senate David Duke, participants were seen wearing white hoods and carrying cans of kerosene to light their ceremonial Christmas cross.

Other special guests included former St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Capt. Clay Higgins, who is in a runoff with Scott Angelle for Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District seat, and various alt-right celebrities such as Phil Robertson, of Duck Dynasty fame, who made video appearances.

There were workshops on how to post racist comments in support of Donald Trump on local Facebook pages, sovereign citizen meth labs, and a game of Pin the Blame on the Jew for the kids.

Along with the traditional Christmas cross lighting, there were also workshops on how to post racist comments in support of Donald Trump on local Facebook pages, sovereign citizen meth labs, and a game of Pin the Blame on the Jew for the kids. Door prizes included three-day vacations to Holly Beach as well as a grand prize of a trip to the Donald Trump inauguration, donated by Congressman Steve Scalise.

The Red Shtick received the following statement from the event’s organizer, who refused to appear on camera without his hood.

“Black Friday is another attempt by the Zionist-occupied media to force political correctness on us. All Fridays matter, and we are lighting this cross of Jesus to show our resistance to their plan to drag Louisiana into the 20th century,” the statement read.RedShtick-Top-ColumnStop

 

