There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 33: “Trapped”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Trapped enter, only one will leave (with that title), as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis, Kendal Duffy-Paye, and Robert Rau watch Kevin Bacon out-creep Courtney Love — and Henry Silva try to kill some college kids — to find out who earns the right to be called Trapped.

Released in 2002 and starring Charlize Theron, Kevin Bacon, Courtney Love, Dakota Fanning, and Stuart Townsend, the first movie was a complete mystery to everyone. Sure, it involves Kevin Bacon getting way too comfortable with kidnapping kids and seducing the mom, but forgetful is not the same as unsettling. Turns out this movie is certainly average, with the kidnappers acting way too chill to expect anyone to fight back. It also has a problem with the title, since no one is trapped, but rather, only mildly inconvenienced.

The second movie stars Henry Silva as a hillbilly who believes in mountain justice. Henry finds his wife with an out-of-towner, so there’s only one solution: tar and feather the guy. Some college kids see this go down, and since they just won’t shut up about this to the cops, they might as well get tarred and feathered too. While more in common with the title, solid exploitation movies need catchier titles (and not the alternate title Harlan County, USA)

This will be a tough road for both movies, but will either have a legitimate shot at being called Trapped? Listen if you dare.

Also included on this week’s image is that ugly-ass shirt Herman was wearing.

Do you have an idea or even want to join the “There Can Be Only One” gang at their next viewing party? Email Robert Rau with your movie suggestion, the days you’re free to watch, and how much beer you can bring.

Follow The Family Dinner on Twitter @thefamilydinner, and subscribe to the group’s Facebook page.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?