Oftentimes, people on social media will post racially inflammatory comments while hiding behind an opaque wall of anonymity. They obviously lack the courage to let the world know they are the ones who have such strong sentiments that they are willing to express them for the entire world to see.

But not Jim Berrigan, owner of Louisiana Glass. Berrigan is so committed to transparency, not only does he own a 62-year-old company with a business model built upon that very concept, but his recent unfiltered social media post offers a window into his soul.

During a discussion on Facebook about the racially diverse cast of the award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton calling on Vice President-elect Mike Pence — who was in the audience — and the Trump administration to “uphold our American values” and “work on behalf of all of us,” Berrigan replied with the comment, “Total disrespect. I wouldn’t go that Nig show ever. Retards.”

Such a commitment to transparency, even in the face of possible public castigation and revenue loss caused by sullying one’s own reputation, is rare and should be duly recognized.

There’s an old adage that says people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Berrigan literally lives in a house built with glass. However, Berrigan lives by his own set of rules and isn’t afraid of shattering everything he’s built by tossing such a potentially damaging, yet seemingly heartfelt, rock.

Such a commitment to transparency, even in the face of possible public castigation and revenue loss caused by sullying one’s own reputation, is rare and should be duly recognized. This is especially true given that Berrigan is so busy, he didn’t even have time to fully spell out the racial epithet he was apparently employing.

While we aren’t sure if Berrigan will feel the pain of selling fewer panes due to efforts online to boycott Louisiana Glass, one thing is for certain: Whether it’s glass or opinions about nonwhites and the mentally challenged, he is all about making sure everything he produces is crystal clear.

