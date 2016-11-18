There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 32: “Alone In The Dark”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Alone In The Dark enter, only one will leave (with that title), as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis, Eric McCauley, and Robert Rau watch Tara Reid play a science person and Martin Landau cut up complete strangers to see who keeps the title Alone In The Dark.

Frankly, there is no real appeal to a Uwe Boll movie. The guy makes movies meant to fail, and his 2005 video game adaptation is no exception. Starring Christian Slater, Tara Reid, and Stephen Dorff, this could easily have been the bottom row of an episode of Hollywood Squares, but more importantly, no one actually is what the title promises. It’s one thing to be a bad movie, it’s even worse if you ignore your title.

The second movie is from 1982 and has a murderers row of crazy old people: Jack Palance, Martin Landau, and Donald Pleasence. Most of these people play mentally damaged guys who want to kill the new doctor for replacing their old doctor, as well as any corroborating witnesses. While some of these people are certainly afraid of the dark, that fear made them travel in packs.

This will be a tough road for both movies, but who will actually keep the title Alone in the Dark? Listen if you dare.

