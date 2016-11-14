There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 31: “Dressed to Kill”

[Explicit language]

Three movies enter, one movie leaves as Herman Davis and Robert Rau watch three separate mysteries fight for the right to be called Dressed To Kill.

Originally, this was just going to be a double feature, focusing in on the Brian De Palma and Sherlock Holmes movies, but Netflix had other ideas. When they recommend a 1941 version at a scant 70 minutes, it is hard to turn down.

First up was Michael Caine and Nancy Allen caught in a web of lies and Hitchcock homages. Good or bad, De Palma is at the very least interesting, and this is no exception. And it is a clear favorite to keep its title due to being about both killing and dressing up.

The two 40s movies, while both entertaining, weren’t as drawn to the title. Sherlock Holmes went looking for music boxes, and Lloyd Nolan solved a murder conveniently held at his hotel complex.

Who will retain the title Dressed to Kill? Can De Palma win on name recognition alone? Listen if you dare.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

