The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 205: “The Mexican Chamber of Commerce”

Editorial Staff November 10, 2016 The Red Shtick Podcast

[Explicit language]

Brian Haldane stops by El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant the day after Election Day to help Jeremy White and Sunny Weathers digest what the fuck happened the night before.

In addition to discussing Trump’s victory and the people reacting badly to it, the guys also talk about the Baton Rouge mayoral race and Kip Holden’s embarrassing loss to Congressman Cedric Richmond, and Brian tells us about a recent interaction he had with David Duke.

 

Theme music by Bob Prattini

