There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 30: “Legendary”

[Explicit language]

Too many times Robert has forced Herman to watch horrible movies, now the table has turned. Herman found both of these films on Netflix, and with a suggested rating of 1.5 stars, he said “screw it” and suggested them anyway.

The first is from WWE Studios — which has appeared on this podcast before (Inside Out) — and stars John Cena as a believable 28-year-old who helps his younger brother wrestle. Danny Glover and Patricia Clarkson showed up as well, but not much else in this film was related to the title. This second film has got to be even worse if Cena is expected to win.

And it certainly is. Dolph Lundgren and Scott Atkins battle to find a giant gecko in China. Shot in glorious 3D, and then repurposed for home audiences, this movie had SyFy Channel movie potential, if only it was combined with a porcupine or Yeti.

Who will retain the title Legendary? Does Cena remain the champ? Listen if you dare.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?