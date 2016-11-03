The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 204: “Why Do You Hate Your Dick?!?”

[Explicit language]

Co-host Sunny Weathers briefly assumes hosting duties from an incompetent Jeremy White, who can’t remember the last name of comedian and first-time guest of the show, the moderately masculine Nick Portier. Also, Nick’s friend, fellow comedian, and frequent guest of the show Evan Rabalais occupies the peanut gallery.

In this episode from El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, Nick and Sunny trade stories about why they stopped seeing certain women. Later, the guys discuss Nick’s gender identity and how people handle talking about gender identity issues.

Evan takes to the mic to share more stories about his late dad, and Sunny terrifies Nick with his graphic description of how he’d hypothetically use a knife on a doctor.

Theme music by Bob Prattini

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?