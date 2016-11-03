Dorque, Episode 132: The Not So Distant Future

[Explicit language]

Knick and James spend an episode looking at the abundance of nerdy goodness November is giving us to be thankful for. Westworld, Black Mirror, Doctor Strange, Nanowrimo. Plenty to help take our minds off of the horror that is election week.

Enjoy our 10 most recent episodes:

[powerpress_playlist category="dorque podcast" image="http://theredshtick.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Dorque-Podcast-logo-300.png"]

Follow the show on Twitter @DorquePodcast.

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?