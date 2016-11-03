El Rio 728×90 map background
Dorque, Episode 132: The Not So Distant Future

Knick Moore November 3, 2016 Dorque Podcast

[Explicit language]

Knick and James spend an episode looking at the abundance of nerdy goodness November is giving us to be thankful for. Westworld, Black Mirror, Doctor Strange, Nanowrimo. Plenty to help take our minds off of the horror that is election week.

 

