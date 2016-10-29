There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 29: “Bulletproof”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Bulletproof enter, only one will leave (with its title) as Herman Davis, Nick Gariano, and Robert Rau watch a decent Adam Sandler/Damon Wayans movie — and Gary Busey yell “butt horn” a lot — to determine which film should be called Bulletproof.

Gary Busey’s 1988 version is trying really hard to be Leathal Weapon, this time starring a real crazy person. Busey does his own surgery, dreams of playing the saxaphone, and rolls down a hill on a giant spool. There was a genuine mixed reaction to the movie, considering everyone but Robert hated it, but at least the title was accurate. Not only does Busey survive numerous gunshots, he collects the bullets in a jar in the bathroom.

The Adam Sandler/Damon Wayans comedy was very familiar to Nick, since he had seen it six months ago. Herman and Robert could remember seeing the movie, but couldn’t actually tell you anything about it. Considering Sandler has a pretty low bar set these days, it is refreshing to watch something that can be somewhat enjoyable. The only thing wrong was the title. Damon gets shot early on, but can one shot beat out 39 from the previous movie? Listen if you dare.

