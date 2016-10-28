GCF: Athlete in You 728×90
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 203: “Cane’s Centroplex With Ryan Heck”

Editorial Staff October 28, 2016 The Red Shtick Podcast

[Explicit language]

Metro Councilman Ryan Heck makes a somewhat less raucous — yet equally entertaining — return to the show by joining Sunny Weathers and Jeremy White at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant and offering his take on some political races, including the ones for Baton Rouge mayor, U.S. Senate, and his Metro Council seat.

Sunny gets schooled on the sweet gig known as the Public Service Commission before going off on a rant about the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Later, Jeremy asks Ryan why DPW is trying to kill the Pastime Restaurant. He also brings up the hyperbole concerning Raising Cane’s buying the naming rights to the River Center.

 

Theme music by Bob Prattini

