There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 28: “The Bodyguard”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled The Bodyguard enter, only one will leave (with its title) as Herman Davis and Robert Rau watch a two-hour Whitney Houston video and Kung Fu Panda’s Grandpa to determine which film should be called The Bodyguard.

First up is the seventh-highest grossing movie of 1992 starring the radiant Whitney Houston and the less radiant Kevin Costner. While the movie needs about 30 minutes shaved off, it does have the benefit of being about a bodyguard-type situation, considering there is a specific body to guard.

For the second movie, Robert accidentally read the wrong plot description because there were two The Bodyguard movies released this year overseas. He and Herman still picked the one with Sammo Hung, the Steven Seagal of Chinese cinema. He plays an ex-military officer with dementia and a three-foot fighting radius. While this movie was more entertaining, it did have a lack of actual body guarding. Will this force our hand, or will the better movie prevail? Listen if you dare.

Do you have an idea or even want to join the “There Can Be Only One” gang at their next viewing party? Email Robert Rau with your movie suggestion, the days you’re free to watch, and how much beer you can bring.

Follow The Family Dinner on Twitter @thefamilydinner, and subscribe to the group’s Facebook page.

Enjoy our 10 most recent episodes:

[powerpress_playlist category="there can be only one" image="http://theredshtick.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/TCBOO-Podcast-logo.png"]

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?