The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 202: “The Self-Immolation Challenge”

Editorial Staff October 20, 2016 The Red Shtick Podcast

[Explicit language]

Having booked yet another awesome show at a new venue in town, comedian Evan Rabalais spends some time with Sunny Weathers and Jeremy White at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant to talk about MMA fights that will never happen and humorless people who walked out of a comedy show.

Jeremy explains how Gary Johnson was left out of the debates to save the universe, and the guys talk about the level of zen required to self-immolate without being a bitch about it. Evan eulogizes his dad, and Jeremy bores the shit out of everyone by reading from a Facebook thread about leaving Facebook.

 

