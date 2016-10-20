Dorque, Episode 131: Techno Teriyaki

[Explicit language]

Knick and James look at the Japanese military’s latest recruitment techniques before falling into the black hole that is the final presidential debate. Godzilla is also discussed before the giant lizard interrupts the transmission.

