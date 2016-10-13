El Rio 728×90 map background
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 201: “The Virtual Show”

October 13, 2016

[Explicit language]

The original trio of Jeremy White, Sunny Weathers, and Dorque’s Knick Moore kick off the next century of episodes at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant with a cursory discussion about interacting with panhandlers, while Sunny points out bricks on the wall that look like Ecto 1 from Ghostbusters.

Knick also tells us about the highly disturbing and very necessary job of a fellow he met while making a virtual reality viewer during this past weekend’s Mini Maker Faire at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.

 

Later, the guys touch on things Donald Trump allegedly likes to touch, Knick explains how not to handle a potential home invasion, and Jeremy plays a voicemail from a strange woman in Beverly Hills who’s disappointed in an article he published.

 

Enjoy our 10 most recent episodes:

Theme music by Bob Prattini

