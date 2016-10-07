There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 26: “Mr. Right”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Mr. Right enter, only one will leave (with its title) as Herman Davis and Robert Rau watch Anna Kendrick fall for a charming contract killer and Columbus Short fulfill rich lady fantasies to determine which one should be called Mr. Right.

First up is a movie starring Columbus Short (Scandal) and Erica Tazel (Justified), and clearly made to launder mob money. This version is surprisingly cuss-free, but not aimed at a religious crowd. Sure, the website used for all romantic interactions is called Mr. Right, giving the movie a leg up on the competition, but that’s it. Robert and Herman do devolve into a hissy fit on how women view dating these days, and is particularly amusing since Robert is a soulless husk of a human being.

Second up is a well-produced, charmingly acted, yet largely ignored action comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Sam Rockwell. Some of the conversations do border on the annoying, but not enough to say this film isn’t entertaining. This movie will find a crowd on VOD, but is that enough of a reason to keep the title? Listen if you dare.

