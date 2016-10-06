The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 200: “Paramours of Colour”

[Explicit language]

For our 200th episode, Jeremy White is joined by comedian Mike Honore and Brooklyn, NY, resident Adam Wilson at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, and usual co-host Sunny Weathers isn’t one bit bitter he’s not on the show.

After a brief discussion about national anthem performances, Adam and Mike talk about the kind of women they attract, hilarious dialects, and some interesting statistics from Adam regarding people killed by cops. Then, as a special treat, you get to hear some new and classic “dickhole so big” jokes, followed by some underwater wrestling names!

Later, Adam explains the benefits of being dead inside, and Mike is planning his “Dream Murder Tour.” Oh, and they also talk more about race.

Enjoy our 10 most recent episodes:

Theme music by Bob Prattini

