GCF: Athlete in You 728×90
El Rio 728×90 map background

The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 200: “Paramours of Colour”

Editorial Staff October 6, 2016 The Red Shtick Podcast

[Explicit language]

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS | More

 

TRS_PodcastLogo

For our 200th episode, Jeremy White is joined by comedian Mike Honore and Brooklyn, NY, resident Adam Wilson at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, and usual co-host Sunny Weathers isn’t one bit bitter he’s not on the show.

After a brief discussion about national anthem performances, Adam and Mike talk about the kind of women they attract, hilarious dialects, and some interesting statistics from Adam regarding people killed by cops. Then, as a special treat, you get to hear some new and classic “dickhole so big” jokes, followed by some underwater wrestling names!

Later, Adam explains the benefits of being dead inside, and Mike is planning his “Dream Murder Tour.” Oh, and they also talk more about race.

 

Enjoy our 10 most recent episodes:

[powerpress_playlist category="the red shtick podcast" image="http://theredshtick.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/TRS_PodcastLogo.png"]

 

Theme music by Bob Prattini

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?

Tags

About Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff
A random collection of overqualified, underachieving smartasses.

Check Also

The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 207: “Two Dead Guys”

Knick Moore, Sunny, and Jeremy have way too much fun talking about a (literal) Guy who allegedly killed and dismembered his parents.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2016 The Red Shtick, All Rights Reserved