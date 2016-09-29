El Rio 728×90 map background
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 199: “Sports Guru David Vitrano”

Editorial Staff September 29, 2016 The Red Shtick Podcast

[Explicit language]

The Family Dinner’s David Vitrano joins Sunny Weathers and Jeremy White at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant to drop some serious knowledge about the LSU coaching situation, all while Sunny consistently provides “The Never-Ending” sound effect.

The guys touch on the first presidential debate before Jeremy pits David and Sunny against each other in the TV-show-themed improv game “What the Hell Is This Show About?”

 

Theme music by Bob Prattini

