Somebody needs to tell Wilton Roy Davis that there are two things people don’t like: snitches and party poopers, and he’s being both with a lawsuit he filed last month.Read More »
10 Gumbos That Are Totally Losing Their Shit
These gumbos are seriously losing their shit right now.Read More »
Global Warming Fixed: Donald Trump to Make Christmas Extra-White for Years to Come!
11 Famous Clickbait Headlines in American History
YOUR VOICES: Andre Moreau Claims He’s “Mr. Baton Rouge.” What Say You?
Former WAFB news anchor Andre Moreau called himself “Mr. Baton Rouge” in a recent interview with The Advocate’s Pam Bordelon. What do you think about this?Read More »
YOUR VOICES: LSU’s Mike VI Died After a Bout With Cancer. What Say You?
YOUR VOICES: Donald Trump Invited Russia to Hack the U.S. What Say You?
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 211: “2016 Was Great … for Adam”
Brooklyn's Adam Wilson tells Sunny Weathers and Jeremy White how well the previous year treated him.Read More »
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 210: “Cobwebster Parish”
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 209: “Harpoontang”
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 208: “Bigfoot Police Sketch”
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 207: “Two Dead Guys”
Dorque, Episode 137: Rogue Forty
Knick and James drink forties and talk "Star Wars."Read More »
Dorque, Episode 136: Merry Dorque-mas
Dorque, Episode 135: Play Something Weird
Dorque, Episode 134: Thanksgiving Edition
Dorque, Episode 133: Everything’s Better With Star Wars
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 39: “Mermaid(s)”
Herman "OmegaPrime" Davis and Robert Rau watch last year's biggest movie in China — and Cher play a pervy mom — to determine which should be called "Mermaid(s)."Read More »
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 38: “It Runs In The Family”
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 37: “Notorious”
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 36: “Butt-Numb-A-Thon 18”
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 35: “The Perfect Weapon”
2016… Um… Yeah.
In 2016, there has been something that has smacked you in the jaw, kicked you in the “Excuse me, sir,” or ripped out your heart, threw it on the floor, and stepped on it. Hard.Read More »
White Louisiana Man Comes Out, Admits to Voting for Hillary Clinton
A Red Sticky Situation
The Electoral College: A Primer on Selecting the President of the United States
NOVEMBER HORRORSCOPES: Thankfully Redirected Conversations
REJECTED ASK THE ADVOCATE ANSWERED: How Many Domestic Abuse Arrests Is a Senator Allowed to Have?
State Sen. Troy Brown was arrested again for domestic abuse, this time for allegedly biting his wife on the arm. How is he still a state senator?Read More »
REJECTED ASK THE ADVOCATE ANSWERED: Does the Brexit Mean I Can’t Eat at The Londoner Anymore?
REJECTED ASK THE ADVOCATE ANSWERED: Why the Hell Is Foster Campbell Running for Senate?
QUIZ: Melania or Madison?
Is it Donald Trump's wife, Melania, or adult film star Madison Ivy? How well can you distinguish between these two doppelgangers?Read More »
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know the 2015 Louisiana Gubernatorial Candidates?
QUIZ: Obama or Cruz?