Donald Trump's hair is merely a metaphor for his rhetoric.Read More »
10 Gumbos That Are Totally Losing Their Shit
These gumbos are seriously losing their shit right now.Read More »
Global Warming Fixed: Donald Trump to Make Christmas Extra-White for Years to Come!
11 Famous Clickbait Headlines in American History
YOUR VOICES: Tiger Stadium Broken Into Three Times This Month. What Say You?
LSU Police are reportedly investigating an unauthorized entry into Tiger Stadium this past weekend, the third such occurrence this month. What do you think about this?Read More »
YOUR VOICES: Andre Moreau Claims He’s “Mr. Baton Rouge.” What Say You?
YOUR VOICES: LSU’s Mike VI Died After a Bout With Cancer. What Say You?
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 214: “Cash Me at Rub-N-Tug. How Bow Dah?”
Knick Moore, Sunny Weathers, and Jeremy White discuss "massage parlors," investigations of them, and possible "jokes" at the Spanish Town Parade.Read More »
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 213: “Heebies From the GBs”
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 212: “I Lost My Dick in the Flood”
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 211: “2016 Was Great … for Adam”
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 210: “Cobwebster Parish”
Dorque, Episode 138: Han Job Prease?
Knick and James discuss "Star Wars" and the awkward realities of happy endings.Read More »
Dorque, Episode 137: Rogue Forty
Dorque, Episode 136: Merry Dorque-mas
Dorque, Episode 135: Play Something Weird
Dorque, Episode 134: Thanksgiving Edition
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 42: “Split”
Herman "OmegaPrime" Davis and Robert Rau watch a pretty good M. Night movie — and a pretty bad bowling movie — to determine which one should be called "Split."Read More »
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 41: “Fortress”
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 40: “Game of Death”
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 39: “Mermaid(s)”
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 38: “It Runs In The Family”
HORRORSCOPES: Make the Year a Better Place
It’s January 2017. Welcome to the future! This year is going to rock. How do I know this? Well, I plan on making sure you help.Read More »
2016… Um… Yeah.
White Louisiana Man Comes Out, Admits to Voting for Hillary Clinton
A Red Sticky Situation
The Electoral College: A Primer on Selecting the President of the United States
REJECTED ASK THE ADVOCATE ANSWERED: How Many Domestic Abuse Arrests Is a Senator Allowed to Have?
State Sen. Troy Brown was arrested again for domestic abuse, this time for allegedly biting his wife on the arm. How is he still a state senator?Read More »
REJECTED ASK THE ADVOCATE ANSWERED: Does the Brexit Mean I Can’t Eat at The Londoner Anymore?
REJECTED ASK THE ADVOCATE ANSWERED: Why the Hell Is Foster Campbell Running for Senate?
QUIZ: “Never Forget” or “Get Over It”? How Real an American Are You?
Choose which of these tragedies in American history should simply be gotten over and left in the past, or memorialized for perpetuity, to see how real an American you are.Read More »
QUIZ: Melania or Madison?
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know the 2015 Louisiana Gubernatorial Candidates?