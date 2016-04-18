Somebody needs to tell Wilton Roy Davis that there are two things people don’t like: snitches and party poopers, and he’s being both with a lawsuit he filed last month.Read More »
-
10 Gumbos That Are Totally Losing Their Shit
These gumbos are seriously losing their shit right now.Read More »
-
Global Warming Fixed: Donald Trump to Make Christmas Extra-White for Years to Come!
-
11 Famous Clickbait Headlines in American History
-
YOUR VOICES: Andre Moreau Claims He’s “Mr. Baton Rouge.” What Say You?
Former WAFB news anchor Andre Moreau called himself “Mr. Baton Rouge” in a recent interview with The Advocate’s Pam Bordelon. What do you think about this?Read More »
-
YOUR VOICES: LSU’s Mike VI Died After a Bout With Cancer. What Say You?
-
YOUR VOICES: Donald Trump Invited Russia to Hack the U.S. What Say You?
-
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 212: “I Lost My Dick in the Flood”
An audibly ill Evan Rabalais joins Sunny and Jeremy to discuss less-than-thoughtful decisions and dealing with homeless hecklers.Read More »
-
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 211: “2016 Was Great … for Adam”
-
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 210: “Cobwebster Parish”
-
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 209: “Harpoontang”
-
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 208: “Bigfoot Police Sketch”
-
Dorque, Episode 137: Rogue Forty
Knick and James drink forties and talk "Star Wars."Read More »
-
Dorque, Episode 136: Merry Dorque-mas
-
Dorque, Episode 135: Play Something Weird
-
Dorque, Episode 134: Thanksgiving Edition
-
Dorque, Episode 133: Everything’s Better With Star Wars
-
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 40: “Game of Death”
Herman "OmegaPrime" Davis, Mike "Regular Name" Honore, and Robert Rau watch a Bruce Lee movie made 4 years after his death — and a Wesley Snipes film made 4 years after his indictment — to determine which deserves to be called "Game of Death."Read More »
-
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 39: “Mermaid(s)”
-
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 38: “It Runs In The Family”
-
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 37: “Notorious”
-
There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 36: “Butt-Numb-A-Thon 18”
-
HORRORSCOPES: Make the Year a Better Place
It’s January 2017. Welcome to the future! This year is going to rock. How do I know this? Well, I plan on making sure you help.Read More »
-
2016… Um… Yeah.
-
White Louisiana Man Comes Out, Admits to Voting for Hillary Clinton
-
A Red Sticky Situation
-
The Electoral College: A Primer on Selecting the President of the United States
-
REJECTED ASK THE ADVOCATE ANSWERED: How Many Domestic Abuse Arrests Is a Senator Allowed to Have?
State Sen. Troy Brown was arrested again for domestic abuse, this time for allegedly biting his wife on the arm. How is he still a state senator?Read More »
-
REJECTED ASK THE ADVOCATE ANSWERED: Does the Brexit Mean I Can’t Eat at The Londoner Anymore?
-
REJECTED ASK THE ADVOCATE ANSWERED: Why the Hell Is Foster Campbell Running for Senate?
-
QUIZ: Melania or Madison?
Is it Donald Trump's wife, Melania, or adult film star Madison Ivy? How well can you distinguish between these two doppelgangers?Read More »
-
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know the 2015 Louisiana Gubernatorial Candidates?
-
QUIZ: Obama or Cruz?